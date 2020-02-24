Global  

Judge Weighs Roger Stone's Bid For A New Trial As Trump Attacks Her On Twitter

NPR Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Roger Stone, a self-styled "dirty trickster" and longtime adviser to President Trump, is expected to appeal. The president, meanwhile, has left open the door to a possible pardon for Stone.
News video: Judge Declines To Recuse Herself From Roger Stone's Case

Judge Declines To Recuse Herself From Roger Stone's Case 01:10

 Roger Stone's defense team asked the U.S. district judge to recuse herself, arguing she was "biased."

Trump Again Weighs In On Roger Stone Case: 'Tainted' Juror, 'Biased' Judge [Video]Trump Again Weighs In On Roger Stone Case: 'Tainted' Juror, 'Biased' Judge

President Trump weighed in on the Roger Stone case.

Roger Stone Trying To Get Federal Judge Removed From His Case [Video]Roger Stone Trying To Get Federal Judge Removed From His Case

Judge Amy Berman Jackson says she isn't going anywhere.

Trump ally Roger Stone says jurors biased; wants new trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday on whether to grant Trump ally Roger Stone a new trial based on his claims of juror bias in the trial...
Seattle Times

Judge in Roger Stone case appears skeptical of calls for new trial

Judge Amy Berman Jackson cited a "very public ongoing effort to disrupt the prosecutors and jurors themselves."
CBS News

