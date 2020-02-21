Hot Pockets heiress sentenced in college admissions scandal

Abraham Lincoln RT @NunesAlt: Literally *everyone* in Devin’s orbit: https://t.co/iPWwWg9bmm 12 seconds ago

Kim R Holmes RT @Ryan_Kartje: Hot Pocket heiress Michelle Janavs, who paid to fix her daughters’ entrance exams and sneak one into USC as a beach volley… 34 seconds ago

On A Mission RT @ajplus: Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs was sentenced to 5 months in prison for paying $300K to cheat and bribe her two daughters'… 45 seconds ago

WCPO 9 Hot Pockets heiress sentenced to five months in prison in college admissions scam. https://t.co/2jezHHSM1Q https://t.co/8O0CKztTgS 45 seconds ago

GinnieD. RT @NBCNightlyNews: .@PattersonNBC is live now with details of the latest news in the college admissions scandal: Hot Pockets heiress Miche… 46 seconds ago

derekpowell RT @mattdpearce: HOT POCKETS HEIRESS https://t.co/rfZkLfrstW 49 seconds ago

Reda StCyr DamnShame Hot Pockets heiress sentenced to 5 months in prison for role in college admissions scandal… https://t.co/v5YN8ePtC4 1 minute ago