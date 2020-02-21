Global  

Hot Pockets heiress sentenced in college admissions scandal

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Janavs was accused of paying bribes to help two of her children get into college.
News video: Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam

Hot Pockets Heiress Michelle Janavs To Be Sentenced In College Admissions Scam 00:23

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam [Video]Hot Pockets Heir Gets 5 Months In Prison For College Scam

Michelle Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published

Olivia Jade's Comeback Delayed [Video]Olivia Jade's Comeback Delayed

Olivia Jade Giannulli's YouTube channel has gone dark again. It's been a little over two months after she said she was trying to make a comeback. Olivia Jade's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Feds seek 21 months for Hot Pockets heiress in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutorsare seeking nearly two years in prison for an heiress to the Hot Pockets microwavable snack fortune who agreed to pay $300,000 to...
Seattle Times

Hot Pockets Heiress Sentenced to 5 Months in College Admissions Scandal

Another parent involved in the college admissions bribery scandal is going to be locked up for a while ... this time it's an heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune,...
TMZ.com

