How to Watch or Stream Tuesday’s Democratic Debate
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () It’ll be billionaire vs. billionaire when Tom Steyer returns to the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina on Tuesday night to face off against Michael Bloomberg, who made his debut in last week’s debate. In addition to Steyer and Bloomberg, the tenth Democratic debate will include Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Here’s how you can watch it on TV or online:
Tuesday’s debate will be held at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, SC. The event is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. Moderators for the event include Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, and Bill Whitaker. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The debate will air live on CBS stations. It will also stream across a number of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch live on CBS All Access with a free trial. The debate will be live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. You can also stream on FuboTV with a free trial.
*Also Read:* Clint Eastwood on 2020 Election: 'Just Get Mike Bloomberg in There'
Last week, Warren led the Bloomberg pile-on, labeling him an “arrogant billionaire” who “calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.” Buttigieg also criticized the former NYC mayor for using his wealth to buy the nomination, while Biden attacked Bloomberg on Obamacare (he opposed) and Sanders attacked him on stop and frisk (he supported). Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of “hiding” behind his self-funded political ads.
Sanders will also likely be a target, after winning the Nevada caucus (and receiving 24 pledged delegates) on Feb 22. The Vermont senator has established himself as the clear frontrunner in the field.
The debate is the last one before South Carolina’s primary this Saturday and the last one before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
