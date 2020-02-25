Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > How to Watch or Stream Tuesday’s Democratic Debate

How to Watch or Stream Tuesday’s Democratic Debate

The Wrap Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
How to Watch or Stream Tuesday’s Democratic DebateIt’ll be billionaire vs. billionaire when Tom Steyer returns to the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina on Tuesday night to face off against Michael Bloomberg, who made his debut in last week’s debate. In addition to Steyer and Bloomberg, the tenth Democratic debate will include Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Here’s how you can watch it on TV or online:

Tuesday’s debate will be held at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, SC. The event is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. Moderators for the event include Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, and Bill Whitaker. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The debate will air live on CBS stations. It will also stream across a number of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch live on CBS All Access with a free trial. The debate will be live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. You can also stream on FuboTV with a free trial.

*Also Read:* Clint Eastwood on 2020 Election: 'Just Get Mike Bloomberg in There'

Last week, Warren led the Bloomberg pile-on, labeling him an “arrogant billionaire” who “calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.” Buttigieg also criticized the former NYC mayor for using his wealth to buy the nomination, while Biden attacked Bloomberg on Obamacare (he opposed) and Sanders attacked him on stop and frisk (he supported). Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of “hiding” behind his self-funded political ads.

Sanders will also likely be a target, after winning the Nevada caucus (and receiving 24 pledged delegates) on Feb 22. The Vermont senator has established himself as the clear frontrunner in the field.

The debate is the last one before South Carolina’s primary this Saturday and the last one before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Bloomberg Offers to Release 3 Women From Nondisclosure Agreements Over His Past Comment

Mike Bloomberg's Debut Hands NBC News the Most-Watched Democratic Debate Ever

Who Would Buy Bloomberg Media if Bloomberg Becomes President – and for How Much?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? 00:30

 On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS [Video]Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBS

Analysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

Voters in Charleston weigh in ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic debate [Video]Voters in Charleston weigh in ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic debate

WYFF News 4’s Nigel Robertson speaks with voters ahead of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debatePhoto by Ethan Miller/Getty Images Seven candidates qualified for Tuesday’s Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, ahead of the state’s primary...
The Verge Also reported by •CTV NewsCBS NewsNPRMediaiteThe WrapSeattle Times

5 questions before the Democrats’ South Carolina debate

Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls face off Tuesday night in South Carolina for the 10th Democratic debate. Five questions ahead of that forum: HOW DOES...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRMediaiteReutersCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y How to Watch or Stream Tuesday’s #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/RtcAKcfuBb https://t.co/lfmPLPz74K 21 minutes ago

TheStreet

TheStreet Another Tuesday, another #DemDebate. Here's how to watch Round 10: https://t.co/M1caQIjOFH 37 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap How to Watch or Stream Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate #DemDebate https://t.co/7mMLw0SNDm 55 minutes ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @verge: How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/viGdjfrP6q https://t.co/CDPH2Opymi 2 hours ago

Harry_Robots

Harry Miller How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate: #ai #deeplearning #iot cc @mikequindazzi… https://t.co/IhENiwiRJT 3 hours ago

yogendrachavda

Yogendra Chavda ♏ How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/AqcKK7DrZf https://t.co/BmmxaXOuwM 5 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate https://t.co/StCFPekDi3 https://t.co/3hpkQETCPs 5 hours ago

45thDemocrats

45th District Democrats How and where to watch or stream Tuesday's Democratic Debate. It begins at 5PM PST. What questions do you have fo… https://t.co/2Hxklm0ezK 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.