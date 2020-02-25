Global  

Poll: Joe Biden enters South Carolina debate with a slim lead over frontrunner Bernie Sanders

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The 10th Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, may be the most important, coming four days before the South Carolina primary, and one week before Super Tuesday. The latest CBS News poll shows Joe Biden with a slim lead over national frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Ed O’Keefe reports.
 Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are locked in a tight contest in South Carolina. That's according to a new NBC News/Marist poll ahead of the state's Democratic primary Saturday. Biden gets the support of 27 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in South...

Joe Biden's presidential bid faces definitive moment in South Carolina

With Bernie Sanders on the march, Joe Biden can't afford to leave South Carolina without a strong showing in Saturday's Democratic primary, the last before 1,357...
CTV News Also reported by •CBS NewsMediaite

South Carolina Democratic Primary Debate Preview

At the Democratic primary debate in Nevada, most of the attacks were pointed at Michael Bloomberg — the new guy on stage. Tuesday in South Carolina,...
NPR Also reported by •CBS NewsThe WrapJust Jared

