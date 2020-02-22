Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down On Disputed Story Of Losing First Job

Elizabeth Warren Doubles Down On Disputed Story Of Losing First Job

Daily Caller Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The claim has been disputed in numerous ways
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada [Video]Sanders Predicted Winner In Nevada

Reuters reports that Bernie Sanders may be the front-runner in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. On Saturday, early returns put the Vermont Senator in first place, Biden in second, South..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published

Colorado Company Helps Build Presidential Campaign Rallies [Video]Colorado Company Helps Build Presidential Campaign Rallies

They cater to political figures who are visiting Colorado head of Super Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:10Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.