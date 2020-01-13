|
SHARE NOW, formerly car2go, to cease operations in North America
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The end of what was a tumultuous year for car sharing comes with yet another blow.
On Wednesday, SHARE NOW, formerly car2go, announced that it will be ceasing all operations in North America, including Seattle and Vancouver among others, by Feb. 29, 2020.
