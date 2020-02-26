Global  

ABC News Suspends Reporter On Eave Of Project Veritas Exposure

Daily Caller Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Project Veritas video will be airing Wednesday
News video: ABC News Suspends Reporter In Wake Of Project Veritas Remarks

ABC News Suspends Reporter In Wake Of Project Veritas Remarks 00:38

 ABC News reportedly suspended veteran correspondent David Wright over comments he made in a video from Project Veritas.

ABC News Suspends Correspondent David Wright Over ‘Compromising’ Sting Video Comments About Trump, Network

ABC News suspended correspondent David Wright ahead of the Wednesday release of a Project Veritas video, a network spokesperson told TheWrap...
