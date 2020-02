MC Wilkins RT @nytimes: 1. It was a messy and unmoderated melee. 2. Bernie Sanders took some hits, and the Cuba one landed. 3. Elizabeth Warren’s new… 16 seconds ago

MARTIN O'BRIEN Winners and losers from the South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/03UlCMb6Dk 4 minutes ago

Mike Rod News RT @politico: Frontrunner Bernie Sanders was in the middle of it all Tuesday night, while Joe Biden faced a must-pass test for his campaign… 5 minutes ago

Jasmine C. Who won, who lost and the biggest takeaways from the South Carolina debate https://t.co/mVxgTUfc3d 9 minutes ago

Foriegn Base New story on NPR: 4 Takeaways From The South Carolina Democratic Debate https://t.co/oWevXgkur7 11 minutes ago

Nicholas McGoldrick #ImpeachTrump 🍑 #LFG Winners and losers from the South Carolina Democratic debate #PresidentWarren https://t.co/PAfp7XTFrW 12 minutes ago

邱宜君 5 key takeaways from the South Carolina Democratic debate https://t.co/AmweZBN0qF https://t.co/giYoRKUMH4 15 minutes ago