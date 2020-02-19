Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Grandfather to plead guilty in death of toddler who fell from cruise ship window: report

Grandfather to plead guilty in death of toddler who fell from cruise ship window: report

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter when she fell to her death from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship last July reportedly filed a motion this week to plead guilty in the 18-month-old’s death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Grandfather Of Child Who Fell From Cruise Will Plead Guilty

Grandfather Of Child Who Fell From Cruise Will Plead Guilty 00:27

 Salvatore Anello will likely not serve any jail time.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported [Video]Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan [Video]Quarantined passengers disembark ship in Japan

Hundreds of people began disembarking a quarantined cruise ship off Japan on Wednesday as the death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 and the number of new cases in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grandfather accused of dropping toddler out of cruise ship window 'to change plea to guilty'

Attorney for Salvatore Anello says he accepted plea deal because it was 'in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter'
Independent

Man Accused Of Dropping Granddaughter From Cruise Ship Window Waives Right To Trial By Jury

The grandfather accused of dropping his granddaughter to her death from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has waived his right to a trial by jury.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

DavidW_340

DavidW RT @hazydav: Grandfather of baby who fell to her death on cruise ship will plead guilty: report https://t.co/LIYrAvjQYY 7 minutes ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Grandfather of baby who fell to her death on cruise ship will plead guilty: report https://t.co/LIYrAvjQYY 8 minutes ago

Kristib43042441

Kristi B Grandfather of toddler who died falling from cruise ship to plead guilty to her death https://t.co/BgXwvSIkNT 9 minutes ago

flightmarshalls

🔥JAY🔥 RT @nbcwashington: The grandfather of the 18-month-old who fell to her death from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in San Ju… 9 minutes ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Grandfather who dropped toddler to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship window will plead GUILTY to negligent… https://t.co/GnVDrWCFvn 10 minutes ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington The grandfather of the 18-month-old who fell to her death from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in S… https://t.co/JmbDywRd0l 14 minutes ago

BMontgomeryWSBT

Bob Montgomery RT @LTokarsWSBT: The grandfather of the local toddler who fell to her death on a cruise ship will plead guilty. As part of the plea deal, h… 16 minutes ago

SlyouMagazine

SLYOU Magazine The Grandfather of baby who fell to her death on cruise ship will plead guilty: report https://t.co/oaRfvSPs7n https://t.co/5RFvmynBDz 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.