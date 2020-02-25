Global  

Sanders pressed on Medicare math, Biden guarantees a win: How each candidate fared at crucial South Carolina debate

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders largely evaded criticism in last week's debate. But Tuesday night, the Democratic frontrunner wasn't so lucky.
 
Campaign 2020: Presidential Candidates Prepare For South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Saturday's Primary

Campaign 2020: Presidential Candidates Prepare For South Carolina Debate Ahead Of Saturday's Primary

 Bernie Sanders is on the heels of Joe Biden, who has a narrow lead in the upcoming South Carolina primary. Randy Paige has details on where the race for the democratic party presidential nomination stands tonight.

CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate

Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:10Published

USC Students Weigh In On Democratic Presidential Debate

All of the students told CBS2/KCAL9 they had already made up their minds on their candidate of choice — and this debate served to solidified their decision. Most told us it's important to get behind..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:44Published


Sanders, under attack, most tweeted and Googled candidate in South Carolina debate

Sanders’ self-described democratic socialism and his recent comments expressing admiration for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s push for education came under...
Haaretz

Democratic Candidates Put Sanders On Defense In South Carolina Debate

Democratic Candidates Put Sanders On Defense In South Carolina DebateWatch VideoSeven Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in South Carolina Tuesday night for a debate that yielded a lot of this:  [Candidates...
Newsy


