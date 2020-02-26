Global  

Mario Cerciello Rega case: US students in Italian court over police murder

BBC News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Officer Mario Cerciello Rega was stabbed to death after a drug deal gone wrong in central Rome.
 The first hearing of the trial of two U.S. students jailed over the murder of a police officer in Rome last year started on Wednesday. The gruesome killing shocked Italy. Emer McCarthy reports.

Trial Begins For Bay Area Teens Charged In Killing Of Rome Police Officer [Video]Trial Begins For Bay Area Teens Charged In Killing Of Rome Police Officer

In Italy, a trial begins for two Bay Area teens who have been charged in the killing of a police officer in Rome. (2/26/20)

Mario Cerciello Rega: US students in court over police murder

Officer Mario Cerciello Rega was stabbed to death after a drug deal gone wrong in central Rome.
Trial opens for Americans accused of killing Italian police officer during drug deal gone wrong

The two American students accused of killing an Italian police officer in Rome last summer in a case that has drawn comparisons to the murder probe of Amanda...
