South Carolina Democratic debate highlights

CBS News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina saw the primary opponents clash over issues like race relations, healthcare and electability. Presidential candidates made their cases in what was the final encounter before both the South Carolina primary and the Super Tuesday elections. Major Garrett reports from South Carolina where he spoke to a confident-sounding Joe Biden after the debate.
 Margaret Brennan, moderator of "Face the Nation" talks to KPIX 5 about Tuesday night's crucial Democratic debate in South Carolina, the final debate before Super Tuesday. (2/25/20)

Danya Bacchus is live in Charleston, South Carolina this morning with the highlights. (4:04) WCCO This Morning – Feb. 26, 2020

This may be the last debate for some candidates. Twenty-one states will vote before the next debate on March 15.

The final Democratic debate before the South Carolina primary took place on Tuesday, and Trevor Noah was on hand to break down all the action — from the heated...
After an eventful debate last week in Las Vegas,...
