South Carolina Democratic debate highlights

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in South Carolina saw the primary opponents clash over issues like race relations, healthcare and electability. Presidential candidates made their cases in what was the final encounter before both the South Carolina primary and the Super Tuesday elections. Major Garrett reports from South Carolina where he spoke to a confident-sounding Joe Biden after the debate.
