Congress prepares for inevitable U.S. coronavirus outbreak
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () The CDC issued a stark warning that Americans should prepare for an inevitable coronavirus outbreak, and that the disruption to U.S. life may be severe. So far 58 Americans have been diagnosed with the virus, a number the CDC has called “very few” compared to the 80,000 infected worldwide. Nancy Cordes breaks down lawmakers’ reactions on Capitol Hill.
