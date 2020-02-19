Congress prepares for inevitable U.S. coronavirus outbreak



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus outbreak slashes China's greenhouse gas emissions As the economic price of the coronavirus outbreak goes up, the damage to the environment is going down. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published now Countries must shift mindset to virus preparedness: WHO Countries around the world need to think about preparing for an outbreak of the coronavirus and be ready to respond rapidly when it arrives, a top World Health Organization expert said on Tuesday. .. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:04Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Report: Coronavirus could cause iPhone SE 2 shortage, iPad Pro delay Coronavirus fears shut down Mobile World Congress, and now the virus appears to be impacting Apple too. Yesterday, the company announced problems stemming from...

The Next Web 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this