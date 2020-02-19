Global  

Congress prepares for inevitable U.S. coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The CDC issued a stark warning that Americans should prepare for an inevitable coronavirus outbreak, and that the disruption to U.S. life may be severe. So far 58 Americans have been diagnosed with the virus, a number the CDC has called “very few” compared to the 80,000 infected worldwide. Nancy Cordes breaks down lawmakers’ reactions on Capitol Hill.
 National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images By BRIANNA EHLEY 02/25/2020 01:13 PM EST A coronavirus outbreak in the United States is now inevitable, a top CDC official said Tuesday, elevating concerns that the public health emergency...

As the economic price of the coronavirus outbreak goes up, the damage to the environment is going down.

Countries around the world need to think about preparing for an outbreak of the coronavirus and be ready to respond rapidly when it arrives, a top World Health Organization expert said on Tuesday. ..

Coronavirus fears shut down Mobile World Congress, and now the virus appears to be impacting Apple too. Yesterday, the company announced problems stemming from...
