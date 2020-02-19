Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Grandfather will plead guilty in girl's cruise ship death

Grandfather will plead guilty in girl's cruise ship death

CBS News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Chloe Wiegand fell 150 feet from a window on the cruise ship while it was docked in San Juan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship

Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter's Deadly Fall On Cruise Ship 00:27

 Salvatore "Sam" Anello is accused of dropping his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, from an open window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship in July.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grandfather Of Child Who Fell From Cruise Will Plead Guilty [Video]Grandfather Of Child Who Fell From Cruise Will Plead Guilty

Salvatore Anello will likely not serve any jail time.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported [Video]Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salvatore Anello To Plead Guilty In Granddaughter’s Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Death

The grandfather who was charged after his 18-month old granddaughter fell to her death on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Puerto Rico will change his plea.
cbs4.com

Man accused in cruise ship death to face Puerto Rico judge

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An Indiana man accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

sadlilshawtyy

SILENT MADDIE RT @CBSThisMorning: First on @CBSThisMorning: @CBSNews has learned that the grandfather of a toddler who fell off a cruise ship last year w… 1 minute ago

CheechDad09

Alex Hernandez RT @CBSMiami: Grandfather charged after he reportedly dropped his granddaughter from an open window on the 11th floor of the cruise ship in… 3 minutes ago

rsonxpert

Magilla Gorilla Grandfather who dropped toddler to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship window will plead GUILTY to negligent… https://t.co/C1xpqzi5Yo 4 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Grandfather charged after he reportedly dropped his granddaughter from an open window on the 11th floor of the crui… https://t.co/Tpq7Wxd9t9 6 minutes ago

HaroldWallin

Harold Wallin Grandfather will plead guilty in toddler's fatal fall on cruise ship https://t.co/oGqUIqE26s via @stltoday 12 minutes ago

newsburrow

newsburrow Salvatore Anello releases statement...will plead guilty in Puerto Rico to negligence in death of granddaughter Chlo… https://t.co/Vv7mEzUxIR 12 minutes ago

meredithcolias

Meredith Colias-Pete Grandfather of Indiana toddler killed in cruise ship fall will plead guilty, avoid jail time: report https://t.co/jWaYn9hgRV 15 minutes ago

NormaValentini

Norma Valentini RT @nbcwashington: The grandfather of the 18-month-old who fell to her death from an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in San Ju… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.