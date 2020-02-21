Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tennessee > Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell remains missing; mother arrested

Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell remains missing; mother arrested

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
An Amber Alert was issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell on Feb. 19 after she was last seen in December. The FBI is helping in the Tennessee case.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Evelyn Boswell: Mother says toddler is in Virginia, authorities say still no sign of her

Evelyn Boswell: Mother says toddler is in Virginia, authorities say still no sign of her 01:46

 While the Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell is only a week old, the 15-month-old has been missing since December. The TBI says they've received hundreds of tips but there's still no sign of Evelyn.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case [Video]Mother of missing Evelyn Boswell arrested, charged in AMBER Alert case

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office charged the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan Maggie Boswell, with false reporting.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:33Published

Megan Boswell Interview [Video]Megan Boswell Interview

Megan Boswell, mother of Amber Alert missing girl Evelyn Boswell, talks publicly for the first time about her theory on where her daughter is.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Why did it take months to issue an Amber Alert for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell?

Evelyn Boswell, a Tennessee toddler at the center of a new Amber Alert, was reportedly last seen the day after Christmas, authorities said this week.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

MemphoNewsLady

Joyce Peterson RT @WMCActionNews5: Today at 12:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office will make an announcement concerning 15-month-old Evelyn Bosw… 5 minutes ago

WMCActionNews5

WMC Action News 5 Today at 12:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office will make an announcement concerning 15-month-old Evelyn… https://t.co/U2A464u3we 7 minutes ago

PepsiCola78910

Pepsi Cola RT @NYDailyNews: Mom of a Tennessee toddler who vanished in December – but was only reported missing to authorities last week – has been ch… 8 minutes ago

Xin_an

Bingoo RT @Cardel444: #Tennessee toddler #EvelynBoswell remains #missing; mother arrested https://t.co/MlTNjHw7hy 19 minutes ago

cecil0ver

james cecil hargis RT @MSN: Tennessee toddler still missing; mother arrested https://t.co/VrudnTUEHt 22 minutes ago

whnt

WHNT News 19 Missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Mae Boswell's mother has been taken into custody Tuesday night on false… https://t.co/u6Jr52Yr78 23 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Mom of a Tennessee toddler who vanished in December – but was only reported missing to authorities last week – has… https://t.co/bMAsn92pzc 30 minutes ago

KAYLEEBURRIS

KAYLEE BURRIS RT @deesbarbara: USA TODAY: Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell remains missing; mother arrested https://t.co/sAG7Fn24OY 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.