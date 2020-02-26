|
Ash Wednesday Marks The Beginning Of Lenten Season For Christians Around The World
|
|
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Believers mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead, which represents death and repentance.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Ash Wednesday observedChristians in the city observed the beginning of the 40-day period of fasting and prayer, known as Lent, with Ash Wednesday. The season of Lent culmin
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times
Tweets about this