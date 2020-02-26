Global  

Ash Wednesday Marks The Beginning Of Lenten Season For Christians Around The World

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Believers mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead, which represents death and repentance. 
Christians all over the world will mark the start of Lent, which leads up to Easter.

Catholics around the Tri-State will be celebrating Ash Wednesday on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the Lenten season.

Ash Wednesday observed

Christians in the city observed the beginning of the 40-day period of fasting and prayer, known as Lent, with Ash Wednesday. The season of Lent culmin
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times

