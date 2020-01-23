Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘AHS’ Season 10 Cast: Macaulay Culkin Joins, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates Return

Global  

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘AHS’ Season 10 Cast: Macaulay Culkin Joins, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates ReturnRyan Murphy revealed the cast of “American Horror Story” Season 10 on Wednesday, which includes the returns of series alums like Kathy Bates and Evan Peters, along with newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

Other cast members for the FX anthology’s currently untitled season (sorry, Murphy didn’t give that part away — yet) include “AHS” vets Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson (as first reported by TheWrap), Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Murphy revealed the cast via a video posted to Instagram, which slowly unveiled each name against the backdrop of waves crashing on a beach. The clip was set to Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night.” Make of all that what you will in terms of what the theme and title of “AHS’s” tenth season might be.

*Also Read:* Sarah Paulson to Return to 'American Horror Story' for Season 10 (Exclusive)

See the “AHS” mastermind’s Instagram post below.


View this post on Instagram

#AHSSeason10

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Feb 26, 2020 at 7:50am PST
