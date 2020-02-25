Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ABC News Suspends Correspondent David Wright Over ‘Compromising’ Sting Video Comments About Trump, Network

ABC News Suspends Correspondent David Wright Over ‘Compromising’ Sting Video Comments About Trump, Network

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
ABC News suspended correspondent David Wright ahead of the Wednesday release of a Project Veritas video, a network spokesperson told TheWrap Wednesday.

“SCOOP: In response to tomorrow’s upcoming #ExposeABC release, @ABC News has SUSPENDED the correspondent involved…Stay tuned,” wrote Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe on Tuesday night, hours before his latest stinging operation dropped. Project Veritas is a right-wing operation that seeks to discredit mainstream media outlets.

In the secretly-recorded video from Project Veritas, Wright appears to say he considers himself “a socialist.” He also seems to suggest that ABC has become a “profit center” for parent company Disney.

“You can’t watch ‘Good Morning America” without there being Disney princess or Marvel Avenger appearing,” Wright is recorded saying. “It’s all self-promotion.”

Later in the video, he says that ABC News “second-guesses” itself when it comes to covering President Trump to not appear biased against him. “That enables him, so we enable him, and it feels like every time we take the bait on the outrage,” Wright explains.

*Also Read:* Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News Special

An ABC News spokesperson told TheWrap Wednesday, “Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved.  David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns.”

This is not the operation’s first time going after ABC News.

In November 2019, Project Veritas released a video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach saying she was “disappointed” that her 2015 story on Jeffrey Epstein didn’t run.

“It was unbelievable what we had. [Bill] Clinton-we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations,” she says in the clip.

ABC News also released a statement, saying that at the time, not all of the reporting met their standards to air, but they have never stopped investigating the story. “Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it,” the news organization said.



#ExposeABC is LIVE

Stay tuned for exclusive updates at https://t.co/JIpF84ym5I

This story is rapidly developing. pic.twitter.com/hDS0RAGlkI

— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 26, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

CNN Politics Producer Steve Brusk Resigns Weeks After Project Veritas Video Accuses Him of Misconduct (Exclusive)

Network Staffers Unfazed by Project Veritas' 'Expose CNN' Campaign: No One 'Really Cares About This'

ABC News Anchor Amy Robach 'Disappointed' Network Nixed Her Jeffrey Epstein Story in 2015
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: ABC News Suspends Reporter In Wake Of Project Veritas Remarks

ABC News Suspends Reporter In Wake Of Project Veritas Remarks 00:38

 ABC News reportedly suspended veteran correspondent David Wright over comments he made in a video from Project Veritas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

OVERSHARE? Hopeful Bachelor contestants tell us their quirks - ABC15 Digital [Video]OVERSHARE? Hopeful Bachelor contestants tell us their quirks - ABC15 Digital

We went to The Bachelor auditions in Chandler and interviewed possible contestants about what makes them weird!

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:49Published

Check This Out: Patient plays violin during brain surgery [Video]Check This Out: Patient plays violin during brain surgery

It’s like a scene straight out of “Grey’s Anatomy” – a patient at King’s College Hospital in London played the violin while surgeons removed a tumor from her brain.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ABC Suspends David Wright After Hidden Video Reveals Him Bashing Network, Calling Himself a ‘Socialist’

ABC News suspended senior correspondent David Wright after he was caught on camera calling himself a "socialist" and offering multiple levels of criticism for...
Mediaite

‘The Truth Suffers’: New Project Veritas Video Shows Since-Suspended ABC News Correspondent Alleging Network Has Trump Bias

David Wright has been suspended amid the Project Veritas video
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

LindaEpai457450

❌Linda P. RT @JamesOKeefeIII: YAHOO: ABC News said that it has suspended correspondent David Wright after right-wing provocateur James O’Keefe’s grou… 3 seconds ago

LuciferSam37

Richard Sauders RT @matthewstoller: ABC suspended senior reporter David Wright after he said critical things about parent company Disney. “Like now you can… 5 seconds ago

loggedonanimal

animal from online RT @aidachavez: This is fucking infuriating. ABC News suspended David Wright for telling an undercover right-wing operative that he conside… 5 seconds ago

jerZboyUSA

jerZboyMediaUSA RT @JamesOKeefeIII: EXCLUSIVE: @ABC News SUSPENDS Political Correspondent David Wright(@WrightUps) after he is caught by @Project_Veritas o… 7 seconds ago

utt_danny

TRUMP100% RT @AmericaFirst150: ABC News suspends veteran correspondent, David Wright, after comments he made on secret Project Veritas video where he… 13 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.