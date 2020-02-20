Mr. Lewis RT @MSTODAYnews: Today Congress is expected pass a bill, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, to make lynching a federal crime. Here's the t… 5 minutes ago K Dubb Congress Is Expected to Pass Anti-Lynching Bill After 120 Years of Failure https://t.co/56ObMu2SMT #mustread #feedly 6 minutes ago Bo Wetherby "Congress Is Expected to Pass Anti-Lynching Bill After 120 Years of Failure" by Jacey Fortin via NYT https://t.co/dMOId8888G 12 minutes ago ъรεս Via @nytimes: Congress Is Expected to Pass Anti-Lynching Bill After 120 Years of Failure https://t.co/PTjVNmlLW4 https://t.co/mPdKfzqaPY 14 minutes ago Mississippi Today Today Congress is expected pass a bill, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, to make lynching a federal crime. Here'… https://t.co/mp272gTzmY 23 minutes ago Jonathan Grant Congress Is Expected to Pass Anti-Lynching Bill After 120 Years of Failure https://t.co/q70GT8eMA2 30 minutes ago Edward Stilson RT @QuorumCall: Congress Is Expected to Pass Anti-Lynching Bill After 120 Years of Failure https://t.co/XHQONTNr61 https://t.co/VDjiJQBd01 35 minutes ago Felicia McLin "Congress Is Expected to Pass Anti-Lynching Bill After 120 Years of Failure" by Jacey Fortin via NYT https://t.co/kYuEQGdhOi 39 minutes ago