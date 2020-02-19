Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > James Mangold in Talks to Replace Steven Spielberg as Director of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

James Mangold in Talks to Replace Steven Spielberg as Director of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
James Mangold in Talks to Replace Steven Spielberg as Director of ‘Indiana Jones 5’James Mangold is in talks to replace Steven Spielberg as the director of “Indiana Jones 5,” an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

No deal has closed, but this would be the first time in the franchise’s 39 years that Spielberg wouldn’t direct an “Indy” movie.

Spielberg is set to stay on the project as a producer. When the movie was first announced in 2016, it was set for release in July 2019. It was pushed to July 10, 2020, before it was pushed again to July 9, 2021.

*Also Read:* 'Indiana Jones 5' Bumped Back a Year to Summer 2021 Release

Jonathan Kasdan was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp exited the project. Kasdan wrote “Raider of the Lost Ark,” while Koepp penned “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones.

Mangold recently took over another iconic franchise when he stepped in to direct “Logan” in the “Wolverine” franchise,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

*Also Read:* Harrison Ford on Who Should Play Indiana Jones After Him: 'Nobody! When I'm Gone, He's Gone!'

Most recently, he directed “Ford v Ferrari,” which won Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing at the 2020 Academy Awards. His other most recent credit was “The Greatest Showman,” on which he was an executive producer.

Mangold is represented by WME, Management 360 and Block-Korenbrot Public Relations.

Variety first reported the news.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date Pushed, 'Solo' Writer Jonathan Kasdan Working on New Draft

Steven Spielberg Reveals 'Indiana Jones 5' Production Start Date

Kanye West Took Shia LaBeouf's Indiana Jones Hat, and 5 More Takeaways From Esquire's LaBeouf Profile
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harrison Ford Talks ‘The Call Of The Wild’, Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’ [Video]Harrison Ford Talks ‘The Call Of The Wild’, Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, Harrison Ford chats about his leading role in the new CGI and live-action adventure film, “The Call Of The Wild”. Plus, he gives an update on..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:01Published

Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones 5 almost ready to start filming [Video]Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones 5 almost ready to start filming

'Indiana Jones' star Harrison Ford says the upcoming fifth movie in the franchise is almost ready to start filming and he's excited to be back on set.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Spielberg Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5' Anymore, James Mangold in Talks to Take Over

Steven Spielberg will not direct the fifth Indiana Jones film after directing the first four films in the franchise. Ford v Ferrari‘s James Mangold is in talks...
Just Jared Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this

rickydvl

Ricky Davila RT @krolljvar: Massive EXCLUSIVE with @adambvary and @BrentALang : Steven Spielberg is stepping down as director of the INDIANA JONES fran… 5 seconds ago

CarloCoratelli

Carlo Coratelli RT @Variety: Steven Spielberg Won’t Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ James Mangold in Talks to Replace (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/hS2h64Qyji 12 seconds ago

LordRaa

Rokku Haado RT @Dene71: Sure as***didn't see THIS coming. James Mangold in Talks to Replace Steven Spielberg as #IndianaJones5 Director https://t.co… 30 seconds ago

nerdbaeJAY

𝚃𝚒𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚞𝚏𝚏 RT @ComicBook_Movie: BREAKING: #Logan's James @mang0ld In Talks To Replace Steven Spielberg As The Director Of #IndianaJones 5! https://t… 37 seconds ago

Kid_Punk77

Kid Punk RT @DiscussingFilm: James Mangold is in talks to replace Steven Spielberg as director for ‘INDIANA JONES 5’. Spielberg will remain as a “… 1 minute ago

Dene71

Latte Larry's Sure as***didn't see THIS coming. James Mangold in Talks to Replace Steven Spielberg as #IndianaJones5 Director https://t.co/MjXcgjMIPJ 1 minute ago

T_Smithee

Thibaud Gomès-Léal RT @THR: 'Ford v Ferrari' director James Mangold is in early talks to replace Steven Speilberg as the director of #IndianaJones5. @miagalup… 1 minute ago

Andre_Milewski

Mile Steven Spielberg Won’t Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ James Mangold in Talks to Replace (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/nJW0WLIfQY via @variety 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.