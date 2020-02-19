James Mangold in Talks to Replace Steven Spielberg as Director of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

James Mangold is in talks to replace Steven Spielberg as the director of “Indiana Jones 5,” an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.



No deal has closed, but this would be the first time in the franchise’s 39 years that Spielberg wouldn’t direct an “Indy” movie.



Spielberg is set to stay on the project as a producer. When the movie was first announced in 2016, it was set for release in July 2019. It was pushed to July 10, 2020, before it was pushed again to July 9, 2021.



*Also Read:* 'Indiana Jones 5' Bumped Back a Year to Summer 2021 Release



Jonathan Kasdan was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp exited the project. Kasdan wrote “Raider of the Lost Ark,” while Koepp penned “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”



Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones.



Mangold recently took over another iconic franchise when he stepped in to direct “Logan” in the “Wolverine” franchise,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.



*Also Read:* Harrison Ford on Who Should Play Indiana Jones After Him: 'Nobody! When I'm Gone, He's Gone!'



Most recently, he directed “Ford v Ferrari,” which won Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing at the 2020 Academy Awards. His other most recent credit was “The Greatest Showman,” on which he was an executive producer.



Mangold is represented by WME, Management 360 and Block-Korenbrot Public Relations.



Variety first reported the news.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date Pushed, 'Solo' Writer Jonathan Kasdan Working on New Draft



Steven Spielberg Reveals 'Indiana Jones 5' Production Start Date



Kanye West Took Shia LaBeouf's Indiana Jones Hat, and 5 More Takeaways From Esquire's LaBeouf Profile James Mangold is in talks to replace Steven Spielberg as the director of “Indiana Jones 5,” an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.No deal has closed, but this would be the first time in the franchise’s 39 years that Spielberg wouldn’t direct an “Indy” movie.Spielberg is set to stay on the project as a producer. When the movie was first announced in 2016, it was set for release in July 2019. It was pushed to July 10, 2020, before it was pushed again to July 9, 2021.*Also Read:* 'Indiana Jones 5' Bumped Back a Year to Summer 2021 ReleaseJonathan Kasdan was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp exited the project. Kasdan wrote “Raider of the Lost Ark,” while Koepp penned “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role as Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones.Mangold recently took over another iconic franchise when he stepped in to direct “Logan” in the “Wolverine” franchise,” which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.*Also Read:* Harrison Ford on Who Should Play Indiana Jones After Him: 'Nobody! When I'm Gone, He's Gone!'Most recently, he directed “Ford v Ferrari,” which won Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing at the 2020 Academy Awards. His other most recent credit was “The Greatest Showman,” on which he was an executive producer.Mangold is represented by WME, Management 360 and Block-Korenbrot Public Relations.Variety first reported the news.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Indiana Jones 5' Release Date Pushed, 'Solo' Writer Jonathan Kasdan Working on New DraftSteven Spielberg Reveals 'Indiana Jones 5' Production Start DateKanye West Took Shia LaBeouf's Indiana Jones Hat, and 5 More Takeaways From Esquire's LaBeouf Profile 👓 View full article

