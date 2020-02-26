Olivia Liang Cast as Lead in The CW’s ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot Pilot Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The CW has cast Olivia Liang of the network’s “Legacies” series as Nicky Chen, the female lead in the pilot of its upcoming “Kung Fu” reboot.



The project, which is a new take on the 1972 series starring David Carradine, moved from Fox to The CW in November. At that time, “Blindspot” alum Christina M. Kim took over as writer for “Sleepy Hollow’s” Albert Kim, who was originally attached.



“Blindspot” creator Martin Gero is an executive producer on the drama via his Quinn’s House banner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions — which also produced “Blindspot” — are also still attached to the project as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television, where Kim, Gero and Berlanti Productions are all under overall deals, is the studio.



*Also Read:* TV Pilot Season 2020: TheWrap's Complete Guide



Here is the official description for the reboot:







“A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Chen, to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, Nicky uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice — all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.”







The original “Kung Fu,” created by Ed Spielman, ran for three seasons between 1972 and 1975 on ABC. A follow-up series, titled “Kung Fu: The Legend Continues” with Carradine reprising his role, ran in syndication from 1993 to 1997.



In addition to playing Alyssa Chang on “Legacies,” Liang has also appeared on Hulu’s “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “One Day at a Time.”



Deadline was the first to break the news of Liang’s casting.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Ratings: NBC's 'Indebted,' CBS' 'Tommy' and The CW's 'Katy Keene' Make for a Trio of Bad Debuts



The CW Promotes Rick Haskins to Streaming President, Chief Branding Officer



How 'Arrow' Built The CW's Own Superhero Cinematic Universe The CW has cast Olivia Liang of the network’s “Legacies” series as Nicky Chen, the female lead in the pilot of its upcoming “Kung Fu” reboot.The project, which is a new take on the 1972 series starring David Carradine, moved from Fox to The CW in November. At that time, “Blindspot” alum Christina M. Kim took over as writer for “Sleepy Hollow’s” Albert Kim, who was originally attached.“Blindspot” creator Martin Gero is an executive producer on the drama via his Quinn’s House banner. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions — which also produced “Blindspot” — are also still attached to the project as executive producers. Warner Bros. Television, where Kim, Gero and Berlanti Productions are all under overall deals, is the studio.*Also Read:* TV Pilot Season 2020: TheWrap's Complete GuideHere is the official description for the reboot:“A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman, Nicky Chen, to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, Nicky uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice — all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.”The original “Kung Fu,” created by Ed Spielman, ran for three seasons between 1972 and 1975 on ABC. A follow-up series, titled “Kung Fu: The Legend Continues” with Carradine reprising his role, ran in syndication from 1993 to 1997.In addition to playing Alyssa Chang on “Legacies,” Liang has also appeared on Hulu’s “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “One Day at a Time.”Deadline was the first to break the news of Liang’s casting.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Ratings: NBC's 'Indebted,' CBS' 'Tommy' and The CW's 'Katy Keene' Make for a Trio of Bad DebutsThe CW Promotes Rick Haskins to Streaming President, Chief Branding OfficerHow 'Arrow' Built The CW's Own Superhero Cinematic Universe 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Geek Elite Media Olivia Liang has been cast as the lead in pilot for The CW's remake of 'Kung Fu'. https://t.co/UT1dAg92Z9 12 minutes ago Taylor Network of podcasts Olivia Liang cast as the Lead in the ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot https://t.co/P1klRCJev5 40 minutes ago Darrell Taylor Olivia Liang cast as the Lead in the ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot https://t.co/cmchnjTZ23 40 minutes ago Ben Bruex Olivia Liang Cast as Lead in The CW’s ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot Pilot https://t.co/sGFN8LzdTB Olivia Liang is the lead for The CW's Kung Fu reboot. 1 hour ago T_Cap51 RT @DEADLINE: ‘Kung Fu’: Olivia Liang Cast As The Lead Of the CW Reboot Pilot https://t.co/OqfOZ5UB10 https://t.co/ie9fn3g4iL 3 hours ago Kathie Williams RT @CAPEUSA: Say hello to your lead to the KUNG FU reboot for @TheCW. Congrats to @OliviaLiang_! https://t.co/xT59wc9NRy 5 hours ago Scene N Nerd #Podcast #KungFu reboot on CW cast the lead. https://t.co/kgcoH4EWzT 5 hours ago