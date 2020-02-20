Global  

Expert On Infection Prevention And Control Discusses Coronavirus Concerns

CBS 2 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Dr. Waleed Javaid, the director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss coronavirus concerns.
News video: Dr. Waleed Javaid Discusses Coronavirus Concerns

Dr. Waleed Javaid Discusses Coronavirus Concerns 05:48

 Dr. Waleed Javaid, the director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai Downtown, stopped by CBSN New York to discuss coronavirus concerns.

