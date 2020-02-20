Expert On Infection Prevention And Control Discusses Coronavirus Concerns



CDC Chief Under Fire For Coronavirus Missteps Robert Redfield was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018. Prior to that, Redfield was a well-known AIDS researcher and favorite of Christian..

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the..

Closer Attention Should Be Given To China's Economic Reset During Middle Stages Of Covid-19 Prevention – Analysis By He Jun* The prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic in China is still at a critical stage, and data of the latest confirmed...

Eurasia Review 6 days ago



Stocks, oil fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks across the globe fell on Tuesday to their lowest since early December and the benchmark U.S. debt yield hit a...

WorldNews 1 day ago



