Coronavirus Precautions: Hundreds In New York Asked To Isolate Themselves, Including 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

CBS 2 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Health Department says 700 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks. 
News video: Coronavirus Precautions: Over 100 People On Long Island In Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure

Coronavirus Precautions: Over 100 People On Long Island In Self-Quarantine After Possible Exposure 03:50

 There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in the tri-state area, but some who may have been exposed are in self-quarantine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Coronavirus Precautions In New York: 700 Asked To Isolate Themselves, 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

The Health Department says 700 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks. 
CBS 2

