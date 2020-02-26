Coronavirus Precautions: Hundreds In New York Asked To Isolate Themselves, Including 83 On Long Island, 8 In Westchester

The Health Department says 700 people in the state have been asked to voluntarily self-isolate for two weeks.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Preparations: Local Health Departments Work Overtime To Plan For Potential Cases In communities around the tri-state area, local health departments say they are working overtime to plan for the possibility of an outbreak; CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33Published 4 hours ago Long Island Monitoring Dozens, Possible Coronavirus Exposure NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dozens of people were being checked for the coronavirus in the New York City area on Wednesday, officials said, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has had no confirmed cases.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:36Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets Stocks and oil prices resumed their fall on Wednesday after a local authority said over 80 people were being monitored for the novel coronavirus in New York...

Reuters 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this