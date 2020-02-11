Global  

Adult film actress gets 10 years for hiring hitman in Idaho

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An adult film actress from Idaho was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to hiring a hitman to kill the father of one of her children, a judge said. Katrina L. Danforth, 32, who appeared in adult films under the name Lynn Pleasant, was also […]
