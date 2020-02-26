Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Reports: Fatalities reported in Milwaukee shooting

Reports: Fatalities reported in Milwaukee shooting

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting. Local media are reporting fatalities. (Feb. 26)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: MKE mayor confirms multiple fatalities at Molson Coors

MKE mayor confirms multiple fatalities at Molson Coors 01:46

 Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has confirmed multiple fatalities at a shooting at Molson Coors.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting [Video]Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting

Schools and businesses were placed on lockdown following the shooting at the MillerCoors brewery that left seven people dead, including the gunman. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published

7 Dead In Milwaukee MillerCoors Plant Shooting [Video]7 Dead In Milwaukee MillerCoors Plant Shooting

The gunman, who was fired earlier in the day, was among those killed, sources say. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:13Published


Tweets about this

iamcarlito359i

iamcarlito359i RT @VOANews: ▶️Milwaukee police responded to what they called a “critical incident,” Wednesday, February 26, on the Molson Coors Brewing Co… 2 hours ago

VOANews

The Voice of America ▶️Milwaukee police responded to what they called a “critical incident,” Wednesday, February 26, on the Molson Coors… https://t.co/zA4b5mRjAd 3 hours ago

mybreakingone

breakingone Multiple local media citing unidentified sources reported fatalities at the scene, including the shooter. https://t.co/dda4c4lnwv 3 hours ago

rhinnrhinn

Catherine Finley RT @NewsAndStocks: #DEVELOPING: Multiple fatalities reported at @MolsonCoors building in #Milwaukee. Initial reports state the gunman, an e… 3 hours ago

NewsAndStocks

patrick #DEVELOPING: Multiple fatalities reported at @MolsonCoors building in #Milwaukee. Initial reports state the gunman,… https://t.co/63t8MMUICp 3 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Reports: Fatalities reported in Milwaukee shooting https://t.co/q3bzDkEdzb 3 hours ago

crewislife

ъรεս Reports: Fatalities reported in Milwaukee shooting https://t.co/vjf7VcZL19 3 hours ago

WGXAnews

WGXA #BREAKING: Police are responding to a "critical incident" at a brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Multiple local medi… https://t.co/yHTawo1ZgS 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.