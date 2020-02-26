Global  

'Multiple Fatalities' In Shooting At Molson Coors Brewing Headquarters In Milwaukee

NPR Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett mayor called the incident "horrific" adding he believes the gunman is among the dead.
MKE mayor confirms multiple fatalities at Molson Coors

 Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has confirmed multiple fatalities at a shooting at Molson Coors.

7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus [Video]7 Dead After Shooting On Milwaukee's Molson Coors Campus

A gunman and six others were killed Wednesday in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Newser reports the shooting took place at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee. Twitter users whose wives work..

Multiple People Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company

Multiple People Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company Police responded to an active shooter situation on Feb. 26 at the Molson Coors Brewing Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According..

'Multiple people' killed in shooting at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

"Multiple people" were killed in a mass shooting at a Molson Coors Beverage Co facility in Milwaukee on Wednesday, with the suspect apparently among the dead,...
Reuters

Deadly mass shooting reported at Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee

Police in Milwaukee said on Wednesday that officers were on the scene of a "critical incident" at the Molson Coors headquarters, which local news media described...
Reuters

