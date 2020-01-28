Global  

Coronavirus Update: Officials Across Tri-State Urge Residents To Remain Focused, Be Vigilant And Not To Panic

CBS 2 Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
There are no confirmed cases in the Tri-State Area, but the chance for an outbreak is not being taken lightly. 
News video: Coronavirus Update: Officials Across Tri-State Area Urge Residents Not To Panic

Coronavirus Update: Officials Across Tri-State Area Urge Residents Not To Panic 01:41

 Across the tri-state area, officials are urging residents "do not panic" about the coronavirus; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

