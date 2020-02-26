Global  

Multiple killed in shooting at MillerCoors building in Milwaukee

CBS News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A gunman went on a shooting rampage the campus of the Molsoon Coors brewing company in Milwaukee. The gunman killed at least six people and himself. Dean Reynolds reports.
News video: Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting

Alarm And Fear Around Scene Of Milwaukee Mass Shooting 02:07

 Schools and businesses were placed on lockdown following the shooting at the MillerCoors brewery that left seven people dead, including the gunman. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting [Video]At least six dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee brewery shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, Police Chief..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Police Chief Morales gives update on Molson Coors campus shooting [Video]Police Chief Morales gives update on Molson Coors campus shooting

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales giave an update to media following the Molson Coors campus shooting.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:18Published


Multiple people dead in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Multiple people were killed Wednesday in a shooting on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. The dead...
SeattlePI.com

Several people killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors HQ workplace shooting

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said multiple people died Wednesday afternoon, including the shooter, after a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors...
bizjournals Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caNPRBBC NewsSeekingAlpha

