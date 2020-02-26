Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bernie Sanders attacks Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary

Bernie Sanders attacks Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary

CBS News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is keeping up his populist attacks on Joe Biden, while Biden snared a big endorsement from a South Carolina party kingmaker. Ed O'Keefe reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate

Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic Debate 01:51

 Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders’ electability and seized on Mike Bloomberg’s past with women in the workplace in a raucous debate Tuesday night.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll [Video]Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll

A Reuters-Ipsos poll found 26% of Democrats and independents polled Feb. 17-25 said they believed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the strongest Democrat in a head-to-head matchup with Republican..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary [Video]Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday secured the endorsement of James Clyburn, an influential black congressman from the early-voting state of South Carolina, which could prove pivotal to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Biden nabs key Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, a kingmaker in South Carolina's Democratic political orbit, on Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden's presidential campaign.  
Delawareonline

Clyburn endorses Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary

House Majority Whip James Clyburn endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday for the Democratic nomination for president, giving a boost to the former vice president who is...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Amelia0Bedelia

stream Apple & Onion on cartoon network RT @jeremyscahill: Bernie Sanders' senior campaign surrogate @ninaturner takes the gloves off, sets them on fire and then goes after Bloomb… 17 minutes ago

BJeanMohr1

B.Jean Mohr RT @ABCWorldNews: COUNTDOWN TO SOUTH CAROLINA: Joe Biden picked up a key endorsement with three days to the “First in the South” primary –… 36 minutes ago

wood_brwood333

Bonnie Wood RT @RevJJackson: The SANTITA JACKSON SHOW|@WCPT820|M-F: 6-8aC/7-9aE|773.763.WCPT/9278|@YouTube: Santita Jackson Show|#FacebookLive: Santita… 38 minutes ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Bernie Sanders attacks Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary https://t.co/PDbqC1B84o 47 minutes ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight COUNTDOWN TO SOUTH CAROLINA: Joe Biden picked up a key endorsement with three days to the “First in the South” prim… https://t.co/ZZeqazo0IB 1 hour ago

bev_bowns

Bev Bowns ⌛️ RT @gillsterein: @Politics_Polls @CBSNewsPoll Bernie fended off viscous attacks from desperate competitors like Buttigieg, Warren and Biden… 1 hour ago

asiegel

Aaron Siegel RT @marvelousai: Latest analysis of the Twitterverse of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders - Biden: Right-Wing Attacks Drop along with Popularity… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.