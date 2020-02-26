Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the famous ‘Konami Code,’ has died at 79

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the famous ‘Konami Code,’ has died at 79

Seattle Times Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Up. Up. Down. Down. Left. Right. Left. Right. B. A. Start. It's the most famous sequence of button pushes in video game history, and its creator, Kazuhisa Hashimoto, has died. He was 79.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game History

Video Game Cheat Codes Are Video Game HistoryKazuhisa Hashimoto, the developer who created the famous cheat code the Konami code, passed away at age 79. Hashimoto’s sequence of button presses are burned...
geek.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Konami Code creator leaves behind a legacy spanning over three decades

Konami Code creator leaves behind a legacy spanning over three decadesImage: Konami Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the programmer of the famous Konami Code, died this week at the age of 61. His code, ↑ ↑ ↓ ↓ ← → ← → B, A,...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchIndependentPolygon

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.