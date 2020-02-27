Global  

Northern California confirms 1st coronavirus case of unknown origin

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The nation's first coronavirus case of unknown origin was discovered in Northern California, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday.
News video: Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County

Health Officials Confirm New Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin In Solano County 01:29

 Maria Medina reports on health officials confirming first case of "community spread" coronavirus in Northern California (2-26-2020)

New Coronavirus Case in California May be First in US from Unknown Origin [Video]New Coronavirus Case in California May be First in US from Unknown Origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the United States` 15th case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Northern California.

New Case, Not Tied To Cruise Ship, Confirmed In Northern California [Video]New Case, Not Tied To Cruise Ship, Confirmed In Northern California

According to officials, the patient tested positive through the public health system somewhere in Northern California. It's unclear where the patient is at this time.

Asian Markets Mostly Lower

Asian stock markets, led by Japan, are mostly lower and U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday amid concerns about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China...
Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained "very low," and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S....
