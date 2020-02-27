Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Trump Names Mike Pence to Lead Coronavirus Response

Trump Names Mike Pence to Lead Coronavirus Response

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
President Trump sought to reassure the country that his government was controlling the spread of the coronavirus after his administration weathered days of criticism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force

Trump Taps Mike Pence To Head Coronavirus Task Force 00:52

 President Donald Trump announced that he is placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force, citing his record of public health management as governor of Indiana. During his governorship, Pence came under criticism for mishandling an HIV outbreak across the state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin [Video]Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained &quot;very low,&quot; and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published

Trump Pushes Message Of Confidence As Health Officials Say Spread Of Coronavirus Is Inevitable [Video]Trump Pushes Message Of Confidence As Health Officials Say Spread Of Coronavirus Is Inevitable

President Donald Trump announced in a Wednesday night press conference he's placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump names Mike Pence to lead coronavirus effort, but plays down threat to US


Indian Express

Backlash Erupts After Trump Appoints VP to Lead Coronavirus Outbreak Response: ‘Pence’s Incompetence Is Literally a Case Study’

Backlash Erupts After Trump Appoints VP to Lead Coronavirus Outbreak Response: ‘Pence’s Incompetence Is Literally a Case Study’Backlash erupts after President Donald Trump appoints Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus response: 'Pence's incompetence is literally a case study'
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.