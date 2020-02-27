Global  

Los Angeles deputies search for stolen hearse with body inside

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Authorities in Southern California are searching for a suspect who stole a hearse with a body inside from a church parking lot in Pasadena.
 Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a casket and body inside.

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department were investigating Wednesday night after a suspect stole a hearse with a casket and body inside.

The 2015 black Lincoln Navigator was parked outside of St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard in unincorporated Pasadena with a casket holding a body in the back

Los Angeles police are looking for the suspects who took off with a hearse that had a body inside.
