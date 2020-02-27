Global  

CDC reportedly took 4 days to test Solano County resident for coronavirus

SFGate Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
New details emerged Wednesday evening about the latest Covid-19 case in Northern California, that's being called the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case.
 According to the California Department of Public Health, the patient is a resident of Solano County who is receiving care in Sacramento County. According to an internal memo obtained by CBS13, the patient is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

