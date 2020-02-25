Global  

Why San Francisco has declared a coronavirus state of emergency: Your questions answered

SFGate Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Why has San Francisco declared a state of emergency when there aren't any confirmed coronavirus cases among city residents? San Francisco's Executive Director of the Emergency Management Department Mary Ellen Carroll answers that question.
 Luciano Mortula - LGM/Shutterstock The coronavirus has upended plans and changed the way people and companies behave in San Francisco. San Francisco's mayor declared a state of emergency this week, enabling the city to expedite emergency planning, as the city braces for a potential outbreak (there...

San Francisco's mayor has declared a state of emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread

San Francisco's mayor has declared a state of emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread· San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city. · Breed said the city is "taking the necessary steps to protect San...
