Latest California coronavirus case raises alarm bells

CBS News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
California health officials are raising alarm over the first possible U.S. coronavirus case with no links to worldwide travel. The case is one of 60 known cases in the U.S. and over 82,000 cases worldwide. Across the world, Saudi Arabia closed all its major Islamic holy sites to foreigners, while Japan said it will close all schools for an entire month to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Carter Evans is in California where the latest U.S. patient is being treated in isolation.
News video: New Coronavirus Case in California May be First in US from Unknown Origin

New Coronavirus Case in California May be First in US from Unknown Origin 00:40

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the United States` 15th case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Northern California.

Coronavirus case with potential unknown origin in California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a patient in California is the first U.S. case that apparently did not involve travel or close contact with a...
CBS News

CDC reportedly took 4 days to test Solano County resident for coronavirus

New details emerged Wednesday evening about the latest Covid-19 case in Northern California, that's being called the first in the U.S. that has no known...
SFGate


