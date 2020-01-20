"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran falls for $400,000 e-mail scam
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () "Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran found herself the victim of a financial scam when her bookkeeper approved a payment of nearly $400,000 for what she thought was a real estate renovation. The invoice appeared to be sent from her assistant, and Corcoran said she was not suspicious because she has encountered similar bills.
