"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran falls for $400,000 e-mail scam

CBS News Thursday, 27 February 2020
"Shark Tank" judge Barbara Corcoran found herself the victim of a financial scam when her bookkeeper approved a payment of nearly $400,000 for what she thought was a real estate renovation. The invoice appeared to be sent from her assistant, and Corcoran said she was not suspicious because she has encountered similar bills.
