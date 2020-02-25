Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > When does the time change in 2020? Here's when daylight saving time begins and we 'spring forward'

When does the time change in 2020? Here's when daylight saving time begins and we 'spring forward'

Delawareonline Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Daylight saving time begins not this Sunday but next (March 8) at 2 a.m. We will "spring forward" and lose an hour of sleep.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: State Lawmakers Pushes For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

State Lawmakers Pushes For Year-Round Daylight Saving Time 01:00

 On Tuesday, state lawmakers discussed getting rid of the one-hour flip we do twice a year when Daylight Saving Time begins and ends, Ali Lucia reports (1:00). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Feb. 25, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tips to deal with Daylight Saving Time [Video]Tips to deal with Daylight Saving Time

We spring forward this weekend, and we have several tips to help cope with Daylight Saving Time

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:00Published

Matt Hancock: Government will support self-employed workers who need to self-isolate [Video]Matt Hancock: Government will support self-employed workers who need to self-isolate

Matt Hancock says the government is looking to support those in coronavirus self-isolation who do not qualify for sick pay, like part-time and self-employed workers. The Health Secretary was speaking..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Yukon to stay on daylight time as territory scraps seasonal time change

After clocks are moved ahead one hour on March 8, the territory will remain on Pacific daylight time, the Yukon government said.
CBC.ca

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on March 8. Here's why Arizona doesn't observe it

Daylight saving time starts on March 8 for most of the United States, but not Arizona. Well, not most of Arizona. Here's some fun DST trivia.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comcbs4.com

Tweets about this

DailyDreg

Mammon @ianhamilton_ @NINAC0RTEX I can see you are sincere, and I have no problem with games being accessible for whatever… https://t.co/7k64P1LygT 14 minutes ago

pastorgricel

Gricel Medina When oppressive systems continue to be perpetuated and applauded, then it is time as women that we mobilize and s… https://t.co/gfFog4Kq4Z 27 minutes ago

AhLiaisons

Jay Daylight Saving Time: When Does the Time Change in 2020? | The Old Farmer's Almanac https://t.co/0BSgvYRhp1 35 minutes ago

beyondreality20

Gaylord Davis "Daylight Saving Time 2020: When Does the Time Change?" https://t.co/rGmkrzKCDh from @almanac 51 minutes ago

Dialoguealways

Losar1 @vadimnewquist @GuitarGuyNickk @OneSpeciesReal @themattdimitri Carl does this all the time, I think that's why… https://t.co/KGozNoZETw 54 minutes ago

DopeBoyBandit

✈️Dope Boy Bandit ✈️ @Ashley4Kxxx @dailyamateurjoe @wolfkin @TheVelvetRope__ The only reason this guy got it is cause he knew the law an… https://t.co/ST6941Kr27 3 hours ago

Haylee_Harte

HAYLEE: 🌹 CALL SIGN: GHOST RIDER @k_erra0701 @Gigi_Gambino @Khloe_McKagan When your bff looks like a midget pornstar... the word *subtle* does not a… https://t.co/JbShcf1eFA 3 hours ago

tsubrg

Tom Suberg 🇺🇳 🇪🇺 @dttpeople @Suzzzeqc @bradowens510 @Alyssa_Milano You're using the word QAnon. You lost any argument about sanity i… https://t.co/QYxzh7781i 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.