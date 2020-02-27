‘Candyman’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Dares You to Say His Name in Creepy First Look (Video)

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The urban legend of the Candyman goes, if you say his name five times in the mirror, he’ll appear in your reflection and kill you. Jordan Peele puts that legend to the test in this latest horror film.



Peele co-wrote “Candyman” as directed by Nia DaCosta (“Little Woods) about the cult classic with a modern twist. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star in the movie that’s opening in theaters on June 12 from Universal Pictures.



Watch the trailer above.



