‘Candyman’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Dares You to Say His Name in Creepy First Look (Video)
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () The urban legend of the Candyman goes, if you say his name five times in the mirror, he’ll appear in your reflection and kill you. Jordan Peele puts that legend to the test in this latest horror film.
Peele co-wrote “Candyman” as directed by Nia DaCosta (“Little Woods) about the cult classic with a modern twist. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris star in the movie that’s opening in theaters on June 12 from Universal Pictures.
Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd!
Release Date: June 12, 2020
Candyman is a supernatural slasher movie directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Roselfeld, and...