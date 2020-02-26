Taylor Swift Transforms into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in ‘The Man’ Music Video (Watch)

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Taylor Swift plays a yacht-owning, model-dating, man-spreading corporate scumbag in the music video for her song “The Man” that dropped Thursday morning, and her transformation into a man is so seamless that at first, you might not recognize it’s her.



In the dramatic video, Swift walks around in full prosthetic makeup looking like a rich and powerful businessman with a fancy job and a private yacht who is generally rude to people and still somehow gets everything he wants.



We watch this version of Swift get applauded for traipsing through the office and fist-bumping people; man-spread on the subway while blowing smoke in some poor woman’s face; pee on the wall of the subway station; describe the shape of a woman’s body using wild hand-gestures; take his daughter to the park one time and get called the World’s Greatest Dad, and so on.



How 'Miss Americana' Director Shot a 'Raw and Fresh' Look at Taylor Swift



At the end, this male-version of Swift is pictured on a tennis court angrily dumping out a bag of tennis balls — until the fourth wall is broken and the music-video director, who turns out to be regular ol’ Taylor Swift as we know her, yells “Cut!”



She proceeds to ask the male-version of herself, who has the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likable this time?”



As the credits roll, we get a photo-breakdown of the prosthetic makeup process that transformed Swift into this alter ego, who looks like his name is probably Chad.



