The Wrap Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Taylor Swift Transforms into a Man-Spreading Scumbag in ‘The Man’ Music Video (Watch)Taylor Swift plays a yacht-owning, model-dating, man-spreading corporate scumbag in the music video for her song “The Man” that dropped Thursday morning, and her transformation into a man is so seamless that at first, you might not recognize it’s her.

In the dramatic video, Swift walks around in full prosthetic makeup looking like a rich and powerful businessman with a fancy job and a private yacht who is generally rude to people and still somehow gets everything he wants.

We watch this version of Swift get applauded for traipsing through the office and fist-bumping people; man-spread on the subway while blowing smoke in some poor woman’s face; pee on the wall of the subway station; describe the shape of a woman’s body using wild hand-gestures; take his daughter to the park one time and get called the World’s Greatest Dad, and so on.

*Also Read:* How 'Miss Americana' Director Shot a 'Raw and Fresh' Look at Taylor Swift | Video

At the end, this male-version of Swift is pictured on a tennis court angrily dumping out a bag of tennis balls — until the fourth wall is broken and the music-video director, who turns out to be regular ol’ Taylor Swift as we know her, yells “Cut!”

She proceeds to ask the male-version of herself, who has the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Could you try to be sexier? Maybe more likable this time?”

As the credits roll, we get a photo-breakdown of the prosthetic makeup process that transformed Swift into this alter ego, who looks like his name is probably Chad.

Watch the full video above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Taylor Swift Inks Exclusive Global Publishing Agreement With Universal Music

'Miss Americana' Director on Having More Access to Taylor Swift 'Than Anyone's Ever Had' (Video)

'Miss Americana' Film Review: Taylor Swift Gets Intimate and Political in New Documentary
Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Teases 'The Man' Music Video as Wild Fan Theories Emerge

Many think Kanye West will be referenced in the video.
Entertainment Tonight

Taylor Swift completely unrecognizable as 'The Man' in new video that takes on gender roles

Taylor Swift, is that you? The pop star literally becomes "The Man" in her gender-bending new music video, which nods to her feud with Scooter Braun.
USATODAY.com

