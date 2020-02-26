‘The Matrix 4’ Adds ‘Spartacus’ Alum Ellen Hollman to Cast (Exclusive) Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

The still-untitled fourth film in “The Matrix” saga continues to round out its cast and production has added “Spartacus” alum Ellen Hollman, an individual with knowledge exclusively tells TheWrap.



Hollman will appear in an undisclosed role opposite the sci-fi franchise’s returning stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Lana Wachowski is directing the film for Warner Bros. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas also star.



Wachowski will also produce the film along with Grant Hill. Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and distribute globally. She is writing the screenplay for “The Matrix 4” with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Serving as executive producers are Jose Luis Escolar, Terry Needham, and Bruce Berman.



*Also Read:* Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Talks to Join 'The Matrix 4'



Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the sequel, which jumps off of the premise that the reality in which all humans live is actually a computer simulation controlled by advanced machines harvesting energy from enslaved humans. In the 1999 original film, Reeves plays the hero named Neo, who is destined by a prophecy to free the human race after he awakes from his simulation and joins a team of rebels to fight humanity’s slavers.



The three previous films in the franchise – “The Matrix” from 1999, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” both from 2003 – have earned more than $1.6 billion at the global box office and were all top-10 domestic hits in their respective years of release. “The Matrix Revolutions” was also the first film ever to release simultaneously in every major country at the same hour around the world.



Hollman, a trained Jiu Jitsu martial artist, is best known for portraying Saxa on the second and third seasons of Starz’ historical drama “Spartacus” and Zypher on AMC’s “Into The Badlands.” Hollman’s other credits include major recurring roles on “NCIS: New Orleans,” Navy SEAL series “SIX” and “911” on FOX. Hollman also appears in Paramount’s upcoming adventure comedy “Monster Problems” with “Matrix 4” castmate Jessica Henwick as well as Michael Rooker and Dylan O’Brian.



Hollman is repped by Industry Entertainment.



