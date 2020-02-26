Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Lee Phillip Bell, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Co-Creator, Dies at 91

Lee Phillip Bell, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Co-Creator, Dies at 91

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Lee Phillip Bell, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Co-Creator, Dies at 91Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of classic daytime soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” died Tuesday at the age of 91.

She created both shows along with her late husband, William J. Bell.

“Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Gracious and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her tremendously,” said her children, William James Bell, Bradley Phillip Bell and Lauralee Bell Martin, in a statement.

*Also Read:* Ben Cooper, Western Star of 'Johnny Guitar' and 'Bonanza,' Dies at 86

In addition to co-creating soaps, Bell had a career as a broadcast journalist which began in Chicago, where she hosted and produced her own CBS afternoon talk show, “The Lee Phillip Show,” for 30 years. She also produced and narrated specials and documentaries on topics such as foster children, rape, children of divorce, and children born to women in prison.

Over her long career, she also had the chance to interview former Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Regan, film actors like Judy Garland, Clint Eastwood and Jerry Lewis, musicians like The Rolling Stones and The Beatle, and television and stage stars like Lucille Ball, Jack Benny and Oprah Winfrey.

Along with her children, she is also survived by her daughters-in-law Maria Arena Bell and Ambassador Colleen Bell, her son-in-law Scott Martin, and eight grandchildren.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

David Roback, Co-Founder of Mazzy Star, Dies at 61

Katherine Johnson, Pioneering NASA Mathematician Who Inspired 'Hidden Figures,' Dies at 101

B. Smith, Lifestyle Author and TV Host, Dies at 70
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'The Young' and the 'Restless' co-creator dies

'The Young' and the 'Restless' co-creator dies 00:44

 The co-creator behind long-running U.S. soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful has died.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Remembering TV Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell [Video]Remembering TV Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell

She hosted 'The Lee Phillip Show' and other programs on CBS 2 for decades, and created the soap operas 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' with husband William Bell.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:37Published

CBS 2 Vault: A Salute To Lee Phillip [Video]CBS 2 Vault: A Salute To Lee Phillip

Lee Phillip Bell, a broadcasting pioneer who hosted a talk show on CBS 2 for more than 30 years, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Here is a salute to her career from approximately the early 80s.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 10:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'The Young and the Restless' dead at 91

Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," has died. She was 91.
FOXNews.com

Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of popular soaps, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” and hosted her own daytime talk show...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ExcuseTheLispTO

#ETL : GTA Directory RT @globalnews: Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created 'The Young and the Restless' has died at 91 years old. https://t.co/7JZEMkNhrM 9 minutes ago

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Brains Behind Popular Soap Operas ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful,’ Lee Phillip Bell, Dead at… https://t.co/FuBRCWUvC8 15 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created 'The Young and the Restless' has died at 91 years old. https://t.co/7JZEMkNhrM 22 minutes ago

IsraelNewsLinks

Israel News Links Brains Behind Popular Soap Operas ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful,’ Lee Phillip Bell, Dead at… https://t.co/iyWEyqBGX1 23 minutes ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Lee Phillip Bell, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ co-creator, dies at 91 https://t.co/upGkW1UZZq 24 minutes ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Lee Phillip Bell, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ co-creator, dies at 91 https://t.co/FXCkpwvniY 24 minutes ago

SmithhouseStrat

Smithhouse Strategy RT @MelodyThomasSco: We are all devastated by the passing of Lee Phillip Bell. A television pioneer and powerhouse in her own right, she el… 25 minutes ago

morningshowca

The Morning Show Lee Phillip Bell, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ co-creator, dies at 91… https://t.co/D2Ckp5RfbP 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.