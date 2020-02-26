Lee Phillip Bell, ‘Young and the Restless’ and ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Co-Creator, Dies at 91

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of classic daytime soap operas “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” died Tuesday at the age of 91.



She created both shows along with her late husband, William J. Bell.



“Our mother was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Gracious and kind, she enriched the lives of all who knew her. We will miss her tremendously,” said her children, William James Bell, Bradley Phillip Bell and Lauralee Bell Martin, in a statement.



*Also Read:* Ben Cooper, Western Star of 'Johnny Guitar' and 'Bonanza,' Dies at 86



In addition to co-creating soaps, Bell had a career as a broadcast journalist which began in Chicago, where she hosted and produced her own CBS afternoon talk show, “The Lee Phillip Show,” for 30 years. She also produced and narrated specials and documentaries on topics such as foster children, rape, children of divorce, and children born to women in prison.



Over her long career, she also had the chance to interview former Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Regan, film actors like Judy Garland, Clint Eastwood and Jerry Lewis, musicians like The Rolling Stones and The Beatle, and television and stage stars like Lucille Ball, Jack Benny and Oprah Winfrey.



Along with her children, she is also survived by her daughters-in-law Maria Arena Bell and Ambassador Colleen Bell, her son-in-law Scott Martin, and eight grandchildren.



