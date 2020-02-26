Global  

Cruise ship grandfather pleads guilty to toddler's accidental death

BBC News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Salvatore Anello thought the window the girl fell through on the cruise ship was covered by glass.
Grandfather Pleads Guilty to Dropping Toddler From Cruise Ship Window

Guilty Plea For Grandfather Of Toddler That Fell To Death From Cruise Ship [Video]Guilty Plea For Grandfather Of Toddler That Fell To Death From Cruise Ship

Authorities in Puerto Rico charged Salvatore "Sam" Anello with negligent homicide in October, alleging that he dropped his granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, from an open window on the 11th floor of the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published

Indiana Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Toddler's Cruise Ship Death [Video]Indiana Grandfather To Plead Guilty In Toddler's Cruise Ship Death

Salvatore Anello, the Indiana man whose 18-month old granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, fell to her death from a window on a Royal Caribbean cruise while it was docked in Puerto Rico last July, will plead..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:37Published


Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler's cruise ship death

An Indiana grandfather will plead guilty to negligent homicide after his 18-month-old granddaughter fell to her death from the window of a cruise ship in Puerto...
CBS News Also reported by •TIMEFOXNews.comSeattle TimesIndependentTerra Daily

Grandfather of 1-year-old who fatally fell from Royal Caribbean cruise ship to plead guilty

Salvatore 'Sam' Anello will plead guilty to negligent homicide in the July 2019 death of his 18-month-old granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Terra Daily

