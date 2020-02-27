Global  

AJ Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, to be sentenced in April

Chicago S-T Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
News video: JoAnn Cunningham To Be Sentenced In April For Murder Of Son, A.J. Freund

JoAnn Cunningham To Be Sentenced In April For Murder Of Son, A.J. Freund 05:19

 A.J. Freund's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, will be sentenced in April, after pleading guilty in December to one count of murder in his death. His father, Andrew Freund Sr., is opting for a bench trial in the case.

A.J. Freund's Mother To Be Sentenced In April For His Murder [Video]A.J. Freund's Mother To Be Sentenced In April For His Murder

JoAnn Cunningham will be sentenced on April 30 for the murder of her 5-year-old son, A.J. Freund. She pleaded guilty in December. Meantime, A.J.'s father, Andrew Freund Sr., is still facing a trial...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:11Published


