'The Proud Family' Revival Picked Up to Series at Disney+, Original Voice Cast Confirmed to Return

The Wrap Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
‘The Proud Family’ Revival Picked Up to Series at Disney+, Original Voice Cast Confirmed to ReturnDisney+ has given the formal greenlight to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” a revival of the animated Disney Channel series that ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2005.

The original voice cast has been confirmed to return, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.

The new episodes are currently in production, with series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, back at the helm. Calvin Brown, Jr. also returns as co-executive producer and story editor.

*Also Read:* 'The Proud Family' Revival in the Works at Disney+

In a joint statement, Smith and Farquhar said, “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content, Disney+. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of ‘The Proud Family,’ and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, added: “The genius of the original ‘Proud Family’ series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times. With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share.”

News of a revival first broke last year, with multiple cast members hinting that something was in the works.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

From 'The Bachelor' to 'Avengers,' How Bob Iger Grew Disney From a Mouse Into a Media Goliath

'Turner & Hooch': Lyndsy Fonseca and Carra Patterson to Co-Star in Disney+ Reboot

Why 'Love, Simon' Spinoff Series Is Moving to Hulu: Too Mature for Disney+
News video: 'Proud Family' Revival Is Coming to Disney+ | THR News

'Proud Family' Revival Is Coming to Disney+ | THR News 01:41

 The original cast, along with original executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, are on board the series.

How the Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Came to a Halt [Video]How the Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Came to a Halt

How the Disney Plus 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Came to a Halt Production on the new series was stopped in January after original series creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was fired. Only two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Inside The Mouse’s Data House, With Disney’s McGraw [Video]Inside The Mouse’s Data House, With Disney’s McGraw

SAN JUAN, PR -- Not many entertainment companies out there can claim the audience scale that Disney can. After several acquisitions like Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox in recent years,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:17Published


'The Proud Family' Revival Picked Up By Disney+

The Proud Family is back! Disney+ just announced that a revival of the show is coming to the streaming service, 18 years after its Disney Channel debut. The...
Just Jared Jr

Disney Plus to revive ‘The Proud Family’ animated series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Proud family is making a comeback. The Disney Plus streaming service said Thursday it’s ordered a revival of the animated series about...
Seattle Times

