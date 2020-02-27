‘The Proud Family’ Revival Picked Up to Series at Disney+, Original Voice Cast Confirmed to Return

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Disney+ has given the formal greenlight to “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” a revival of the animated Disney Channel series that ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2005.



The original voice cast has been confirmed to return, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer will also return as Uncle Bobby Proud.



The new episodes are currently in production, with series creator Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who led the original series, back at the helm. Calvin Brown, Jr. also returns as co-executive producer and story editor.



In a joint statement, Smith and Farquhar said, “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”



“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content, Disney+. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of ‘The Proud Family,’ and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”



Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, added: “The genius of the original ‘Proud Family’ series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times. With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share.”



News of a revival first broke last year, with multiple cast members hinting that something was in the works.



