'Mini-moon' the size of a car discovered orbiting Earth. But it won't be there for long.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
A "mini-moon" about the size of a car has been orbiting Earth for three years, but astronomers only recently made the discovery.
 
Earth captures new 'mini moon'

Earth's new neighbour is not in a stable orbit around the planet and is unlikely to be around for very long
Hindu Also reported by •The Next Web

