Shooter at Milwaukee Molson Coors had a long-running dispute with a co-worker, law enforcement source says

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Molson Coors shooter had been involved in a dispute with a co-worker that boiled over, according to a law enforcement source.
 
News video: Shooter Goes On Rampage At Molson Coors Plant In Milwaukee

Shooter Goes On Rampage At Molson Coors Plant In Milwaukee 00:32

 A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The shooter killed five co-workers before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to Reuters, no one else was injured in the violence at the campus of more than 20...

Saz's announces fundraiser to help those affected by Molson Coors shooting [Video]Saz's announces fundraiser to help those affected by Molson Coors shooting

Several Milwaukee-area businesses have announced fundraisers to help the families of the five victims killed in Wednesday's deadly shooting at Molson Coors.

Authorities Identify Molson Coors Shooter Who They Say Had Two Guns, Once with a Silencer [Video]Authorities Identify Molson Coors Shooter Who They Say Had Two Guns, Once with a Silencer

Anthony Ferrill, 51, is accused of fatally shooting five of his coworkers at Molson Coors in Milwaukee before turning the gun on himself Wednesday afternoon.

Several people killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors HQ workplace shooting

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said multiple people died Wednesday afternoon, including the shooter, after a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors...
Multiple people dead in shooting at Milwaukee Molson Coors office

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a "critical incident" on the Molson Coors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.
