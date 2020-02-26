Shooter at Milwaukee Molson Coors had a long-running dispute with a co-worker, law enforcement source says

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Shooter Goes On Rampage At Molson Coors Plant In Milwaukee 00:32 A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The shooter killed five co-workers before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to Reuters, no one else was injured in the violence at the campus of more than 20...