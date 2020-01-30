Hipster Guys, Beware! CDC Warns That Facial Hair May Mess With Respirators If Coronavirus Spreads

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Soul patches and Zorros are OK, the agency says. But guys may want to shave those Van Dykes and mutton chops and Fu Manchus. (And for some reason, the CDC even approves of a Hitler mustache — which it diplomatically calls the “toothbrush.”)



The guidelines, which were first published in November 2017 but resurfaced this week, even come with an eye-popping infographic that illustrates what types of beards and mustaches might prevent a respirator from securing a tight seal on the skin. (It’s worth emphasizing that the CDC does not recommend wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus unless you are already showing symptoms.)



A clean-shaven face of course is the most likely to keep the respirator mask’s seal around your face — and even stubble might interfere, the CDC advised.



The agency has also noted that more facially hirsute gentlemen might be able to opt for a more loose-fitting respirator, such as a powered air-purifying respirator.



