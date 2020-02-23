Global  

Offset Guest Stars On An All-New Episode Of NCIS: Los Angeles, Sunday March 1st

cbs4.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Rapper Offset stars on an all-new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles coming to CBS on Sunday, March 1st at 9:00PM ET/PT.
 NCIS: Los Angeles 11x16 "Alsiyadun" Season 11 Episode 16 Promo Trailer HD - When Fatima is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, Callen and Sam enlist a deep undercover CIA agent, Kadri (guest star Kiari “Offset” Cephus), to help get her back, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 1st on...

Offset to Launch Acting Career With ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Appearance

The Migos rapper will be dipping his toes into acting this weekend.
